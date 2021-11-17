Tamil Nadu man arrested with 401 star tortoises

The Kalasipalya police have seized 401 star tortoises and nabbed a Tamil Nadu man on Monday night at the KR Market bus stand.

The accused, 51-year-old Mutthu Hamad Meera Bin Wahab Haut, carried two bags of tortoises, out of which some were dead and some seriously injured. Hailing from TN’s Sivaganga district, Mutthu told police that he procured the tortoises from another man.

“He came from Tamil Nadu to fetch (the tortoises) and carry them back. We are not buying it (what he is saying) over face value. But we believe that there are more people involved. We also want to know where the tortoises are procured from so that we can alert the local police and forest department officials,” said Sanjeev M Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West).

Police had been tipped off by an informer who observed the accused waiting for someone with the tortoises near National Travels on AV Road. After arresting the man, they discovered the tortoises inside a brown and black bag.

The DCP added that since some tortoises were injured, they have been shifted to the Bannerghatta rescue centre where a team is taking care of them. “After the court order, we will release them into the national park.”

Three poachers arrested in Chikkaballapur

In an operation led by Range Forest Officer (RFO) Srilakshmi, the Chikkaballapur Range forest officials arrested three deer poachers in the reserve forest area near Aruru village in the district.

The men were caught red-handed while butchering the deer in the forest area.

Check out the latest videos from DH: