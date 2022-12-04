Tampered mark cards: Most students failed in exam

The BU Syndicate recently decided to withdraw the 'tampered' marks cards

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 04 2022, 00:39 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2022, 04:53 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least 80 per cent of Bangalore University (BU) who were involved in tampering marks cards have failed according to their original exam scores.

The BU Syndicate recently decided to withdraw the 'tampered' marks cards. Instead, students were issued marks cards with the actual marks they had scored. During the process, evaluators realised that 80 per cent of the students had given themselves pass marks by tampering with records. 

The Syndicate also resolved to allow the tainted students to appear for supplementary exams. The decision was taken based on the students' request.

In January 2021, the university filed a complaint with the Jnanabharathi police on the tampering of over 800 marks cards. The case was handed over to the CID for further investigation. The number of tampered marks cards went up to 3,000.

Bangalore University
Bengaluru news
Bengaluru

