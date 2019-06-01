TDR scam: ACB checks old transactions at co-op bank

Anti-Corruption Bureau officials, continuing their probe into the multi-crore Transferable Development Rights (TDR) scam, visited the Sree Banashankari Mahila Co-operative Bank to verify some of the transactions made by alleged scamsters at the bank.

Sources said the transactions being probed currently were made in 2013-14.

This is the second visit by ACB officials to the bank after they had inspected its premises a fortnight ago in connection with the scam.

Speaking to DH, an official of the bank under the condition of anonymity, confirmed that ACB officials visited the bank as part of their probe.

“The officials wanted to know the manner in which the bank accounts were opened and how cheques were deposited in these accounts,” the official said.

Some of the transactions inspected by the bank date back to five to six years. The bank was cooperating with the officials in the investigation and provided all the required details, the official added.