Teachers irked over missing out on transfer

Angry teachers pelted stones at the online counselling centre, taking out their frustration of missing out on one more transfer opportunity on Friday.

These teachers — many of them work far from home — had requested for transfer and waited for three years, but were denied the chance. The stone-pelting left some teachers bloody with minor injuries.

Policemen from the Halasuru Gate station rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, after state Department of Public Instruction officials at the counselling venue at Shikshakara Sadan on KG Road reached out to them.

Some teachers seeking transfer under the request transfer category were infuriated when the counselling held for the purpose was closed at the 762nd rank. The number of teachers seeking transfer in Bengaluru division alone was 4,900.

“There hasn’t been a transfer in the past three years and many of us missed the opportunity this time as well,” said a teacher. “This made some of them angry and they threw stones and broke the window panes.” Teachers asked the government to increase the ceiling under the request transfer to 15%.

“Of the 15% currently available, the state government considers 5% each under the compulsory and excess categories,” said Manjunath, president, Karnataka High School Teachers Association.

“A mere 5% is left for the teachers requesting transfer. We want the government to increase this to 15%,” he explained, adding that teachers with health issues, widows and couples get priority under the request transfer, and general category teachers are left out.