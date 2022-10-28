Techie jumps to death from 25th floor of apartment

A 26-year-old software engineer allegedly jumped to death from the 25th floor of an apartment on Bannerghatta Road on Wednesday midnight. Prashanth Singh, the resident of a flat on the apartment’s 25th floor, lived with his wife, parents and elder brother.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Singh was alcoholic and jobless. The family had admitted him to a rehabilitation centre, but he continued to drink.

Singh fought with all his family members on Wednesday midnight and jumped from the sliding door of the balcony around 12.30 am. Family members alerted the police about the incident.

Konankunte police rushed to the apartment to find him dead in a pool of blood. “Based on Singh’s father’s complaint, we have taken up a case of unnatural death. The family is from West Bengal. Singh was married a year ago. He was fighting with his wife and other family members every day,” a police officer said.