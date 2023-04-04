Teen found murdered near railway track

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy
  • Apr 04 2023, 02:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2023, 03:21 ist
KG Halli police are investigating the motive and the suspected killers. Credit: iStock Images

A teenager was found murdered near the railway track off Tannery Road in northeastern Bengaluru on Monday. 

Satisha, of Tannery Road, was found dead near the railway track between Pillanna Garden and Lingarajapuram around 10 am. There were injuries to his head and other parts of his body. 

It took the police some time to identify him. 

Satisha worked at a horse stable in a private farmhouse. Police suspect he was killed with logs while returning home on Sunday night. The logs were found some distance away. 

KG Halli police are investigating the motive and the suspected killers. Some suspects have been questioned. 

Bengaluru
Crime
murder

