Teen jumps to death after mother asks to do homework

A 14-year-old girl fell to her death from the seventh floor of her apartment, allegedly upset over her mother’s insistence that she should do her homework.

On Thursday evening, Sameeksha Deshmukh, a class 9 student, wanted to go with her mother Niveditha to a party organised by the residents of Mahaveer Cedar Apartment in Soladevanahalli where they lived. But Niveditha wanted her to finish her homework first.

The girl became upset and allegedly jumped from her flat around 7.30 pm. A passerby found her screaming for help and rushed her to the Sapthagiri Hospital, where she died later, the police.

Her father Vijaykumar works for a private company, while Niveditha is a contract employee at the Vikasa Soudha. The Soladevanahalli police have found a death note at the girl’s home. They have booked a case, and are investigating the incident.