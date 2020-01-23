Tejasvi Surya does a Modi, offers stress buster tips to SSLC students

Students stressed out preparing for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams got some motivational tips on Wednesday from Tejasvi Surya, Member of Parliament.

Interacting with over 300 Class 10 students from various schools in the Bangalore South constituency, Surya said being confident was the only way to tackle any stressful situation, including exams.

At the event organised by the Bengaluru South Education and Social Transformation (BEST), Surya talked about his experience: “When the candidature for the Bangalore South constituency was announced... I aimed to win with more than a 3 lakh margin. Everyone who worked with me during the elections, including my friends, thought this was unattainable. But I was confident of a victory.”

“All you have to do is face the exams with confidence to succeed,” he said.

“Life is beyond all these examinations. Hard work, confidence and preparation will help you get through the exams,” he advised.

To a question by one of the students: “What is the need of examinations?”, Surya said: “The exams are just to test your knowledge in six subjects and not to certify your strength.”

‘Be smart while answering’

He advised students to visualise for 10 minutes whatever they studied before entering the exam hall and to be smart while answering questions.