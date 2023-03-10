Tenant arrested for attacking senior home-alone woman

Tenant arrested for attacking 70-yr-old home-alone woman

Kumar, a granite showroom worker, had been staying in Nagalakshmi's house in Subbanna Garden in Vijayanagar

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 10 2023, 02:43 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2023, 03:36 ist
Kumar was nabbed by inspector Shivaprasad and team. Credit: iStock Images

A 24-year-old man was arrested by the Govindarajanagar police for robbing his elderly landlady. On March 5, Mohan Kumar, 24, snatched the earrings of Nagalakshmi, 70, injuring her in the process.

Kumar, a granite showroom worker, had been staying in Nagalakshmi's house in Subbanna Garden in Vijayanagar for the last eight months. She was staying alone.  

Kumar was nabbed by inspector Shivaprasad and team. Kumar told police that he had taken a loan from financiers, and robbed the woman to clear the loan. Police have recovered the earrings.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

Sudha Murthy's 'simple pongala offering' goes viral

Sudha Murthy's 'simple pongala offering' goes viral

Scientists use TikTok to explain, fight climate change

Scientists use TikTok to explain, fight climate change

PM Modi gets photo of Modi at Modi stadium

PM Modi gets photo of Modi at Modi stadium

Inflation scare over?

Inflation scare over?

Tale of runaway groom, frantic wife, and B'luru traffic

Tale of runaway groom, frantic wife, and B'luru traffic

PMLA provision against cryptocurrency: What it means

PMLA provision against cryptocurrency: What it means

 