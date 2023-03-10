Tenant arrested for attacking 70-yr-old home-alone woman

A 24-year-old man was arrested by the Govindarajanagar police for robbing his elderly landlady. On March 5, Mohan Kumar, 24, snatched the earrings of Nagalakshmi, 70, injuring her in the process.

Kumar, a granite showroom worker, had been staying in Nagalakshmi's house in Subbanna Garden in Vijayanagar for the last eight months. She was staying alone.

Kumar was nabbed by inspector Shivaprasad and team. Kumar told police that he had taken a loan from financiers, and robbed the woman to clear the loan. Police have recovered the earrings.