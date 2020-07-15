Tenders called for airport metro line as BMRCL awaits Centre’s approval

If things go as planned, the much-awaited construction of Kasturi Nagar-Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) metro line (Phase 2B) is likely to begin in the next six months with the BMRCL inviting bidders for works worth Rs 1,906.13 crore.

The 37.69 km airport line consists of 15 stations and will provide a direct connection to the KIA for those travelling on the Outer Ring Road metro line (Phase 2A).

However, the Union government is yet to approve the lines.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has divided the KIA project into three packages, each of which has a deadline of 24 months from the date of commencement. Along with constructing the elevated line, the contractor has to look into the road widening, shifting of utilities and allied works.

Package 1 consists of 11 km line, including eight stations, from Kasturi Nagar to Nagawara and is valued at Rs 639.95 crore. Package 2, valued at Rs 645.30 crore, is 11.67 km in length from Hebbal to Bagalur Cross and has five stations. At 15 km, Package 3 becomes the longest of the three and is valued at Rs 620.88 crore.

It has two metro stations at Bettahalasuru and Doddajala. The two stations at the KIA are expected to be constructed by the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL).

Phase 2A, for which tenders were called last year, and 2B are yet to receive the Centre’s nod as the city is yet to have a comprehensive mobility plan and transit-oriented development policy, which are necessary for approval of new lines under the Metro Rail Policy 2017.

BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officer B L Yashwanth Chavan said the tender is part of preparatory works.

“The approval will come soon. By that time, we want to keep everything ready,” he said.

The last date for submission of bids is September 4. The technical and financial evaluation of the bids may take another three to four months, following which the contract will be signed.