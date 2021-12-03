Thanisandra accident: 'Blame police, not us,' says BBMP

Police had suggested that the accident was caused by a pothole

Sneha Ramesh
Sneha Ramesh
  • Dec 03 2021, 01:38 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2021, 03:06 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Almost a week after the traffic police blamed it for a fatal accident involving a food delivery boy on Thanisandra Main Road, the BBMP on Thursday declined to take responsibility for the incident. 

The traffic police had registered an FIR and arrested a BBMP assistant executive engineer over the accident but later released him on bail. 

Police had suggested that the accident was caused by a pothole and said the BBMP's jurisdictional engineers had failed to quickly fill up the potholes. 

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta disagreed. "Officials have informed me that prima facie the BBMP is not at fault," he said but added that he has asked for a detailed explanation from the engineers. 

Lokesh M, BBMP Chief Engineer (Projects-Central), inspected the accident spot on Thursday and claimed that "there is no pothole on the entire 11-km road" that was white-topped a year ago. 

"At this particular spot, the BWSSB had cut the road for repairs and had filled it fairly well. Here, there is just a slight difference in the height of the road surface. It cannot be considered a pothole,” he said. 

Lokesh further said they had reviewed the CCTV footage to understand what happened on the day of the accident. “One footage clearly shows that the accident did not take place near the spot where the road was dug and relaid. There seems to be something fishy,” he added. 

Another senior BBMP official who was present during the inspection said the victim appeared to have taken a U-turn fearing checking by the traffic police. "Eyewitnesses have told us that the boy may have tried to move back because the traffic police were checking vehicles just a few metres away. If that is the case, it's the traffic police, not the BBMP, which is at fault,” the official said. 

BBMP
Karnataka
Bengaluru
India News
Accident

