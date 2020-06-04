The Lead: Bengaluru's Whitefield rises to COVID-19 test

The Lead: Bengaluru's Whitefield rises to the COVID-19 challenge

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 04 2020, 08:58 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2020, 09:00 ist
Representative image. (Credit: iStock Photo)

The Lead from Deccan Herald podcasts brings to you voices from across the spectrum and various spheres of life. In this episode, DH journalist Ahmed Shariff speaks to Zebi Jamal from Whitefield Rising about what the association is and how it helped people in the past few months.

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favorite podcast platforms including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!

