The Lead: Bengaluru's Whitefield rises to the COVID-19 challenge

The Lead from Deccan Herald podcasts brings to you voices from across the spectrum and various spheres of life. In this episode, DH journalist Ahmed Shariff speaks to Zebi Jamal from Whitefield Rising about what the association is and how it helped people in the past few months.

