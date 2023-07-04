The plan is to scale up industry connect, start-up incubation: CSIR Director General N Kalaiselvi

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), in a vision statement for 2030, talks about enhancing the quality of Indian life through scientific innovation, sustainable solutions and capacity-building programmes. With about 3,500 scientists and a network of 37 national laboratories that cover multiple streams of research, from aeronautics to geophysics to nanotechnology, CSIR is anchoring new initiatives that push this shift. In its 81st year, as CSIR sets out to steer these programmes, there are signs of a shift towards greater industry collaboration and a more assertive vision for outreach.

N Kalaiselvi, the Director-General of CSIR, spoke with R Krishnakumar on plans for the council that, at once, curates diverse competencies and aims to hand-hold industry in India’s rapidly evolving science and technology spaces. Excerpts from the interview:-

What is the idea behind One Week One Lab (OWOL) which showcases technological innovations at CSIR labs?

Last year, when we celebrated our Foundation Day as CSIR Leaders’ Meet, the Minister of Science and Technology proposed the idea. All the 37 labs were directed to complete the programme by September this year. The plan is to take the work done at these labs to the people – most of this is transformational research that leads to technology that benefits the society. There is a need to connect with the industry, students, NGOs, startups, and the society, in general, to tell them what the research done at these labs means to them.

Is the focus on greater engagement with the public, by underlining the social context of research?

CSIR has been operating for decades but not many people are familiar with some of our important work – for instance, not many know that Amulspray is a CSIR product (the infant food product from buffalo milk was developed using technology at CSIR’s Central Food Technological Research Institute, Mysuru, in the late 1950s). This is where campaigns like OWOL can help.

What is your takeaway from your visit to CFTRI?

The institute is already working with the state on a major project under which it is coming up with nine processing lines. At CFTRI, startups, MSMEs, or individuals can come in, use the infrastructure and go back with a finished product – it could be processed powder, batter, or a packed product. There is a concerted effort to create awareness about these possibilities. I have also suggested to them greater application of CSR funds.

Incubation of startups is one of CSIR’s stated objectives. How far has it taken this forward?

CSIR is already doing it but not at the scale we want to. Beyond a transfer-of-technology working model, we would like to handhold these startups till they enter the market and do well. We have 5-6 labs with incubation centres. Under the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, we have the CRTDH (common research and technology development hubs) programme through which startups are being encouraged. We are looking at a hub-and-spoke model and will be forming a dedicated business team to manage startups, entrepreneurs, and industry connects.

How do you look at the opportunities that are emerging in scientific research? Is the funding climate in India conducive?

The word used is climate, and climate comes with uncertainties. The financial aspect of research is not an exception. The government is giving us money, I won’t say it is surplus but it is not insufficient either. There are many funding options available now, in the form of programmes led by the government. The support is being extended in the form of these schemes. There is a push to promote startups; these startups will have come to CSIR to take their work forward. There is a focus on indigenisation. Again, CSIR and its affiliated labs are going to be the collaborators.

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, while setting the pace for unprecedented innovation, have also set off discussions on their ethical aspects. How prepared is India?

Human competencies are beyond imagination but we are also realising now that the machines could be given a certain kind of teaching, that we could channel this possibility for good causes. The speed at which you process data is going to be extremely critical. Data-driven prediction and accuracy could be effectively monitored by these AI and ML systems. They are going to be integral to the next revolution in science and technology.

There are also concerns about their uninformed adoption and potential impact on jobs.

We, as scientists, cannot consider these things solely based on their adverse impact. I have worked with lithium batteries. About the threats, it is like the problem of these batteries catching fire. Science and technology have given us the courage and confidence to deal with these challenges competently. In the next two to three years, we will know how to handle lithium batteries. It is going to be the same with AI and ML. We will be learning and exploring them, putting them to use and, still, calling the shots.