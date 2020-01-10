Theatres alert after protests against Darbar, Chhapaak

Pro-Kannada organisations on Thursday staged a protest before Narthaki Theatre against the release of Rajnikanth’s Tamil film Darbar.

Activists of Kannada Ranadheera Pade and other organisations placed barricades in front of the theatre and demanded that non-Kannada films be not screened.

Harish Kumar B, the state president who led the protest, said they have made representations to the Film Chamber of Commerce, Department of Kannada and Culture and even to the chief minister against the screening of non-Kannada movies in the state as it was causing huge losses to the Kannada film industry. "However, nobody is taking any action. We will continue our protests till these films are banned in the state," he said.

Police rushed to the spot, detained the protesters and allowed the screening of the movie.

The protesters alleged that the theatres which had a history of screening movies of the legendary Rajkumar, are now not even allowing Kannada movies to run for 100 days.

Security for Chhapaak

After actor Deepika Padukone expressed solidarity with the protesting JNU students, there were calls to boycott her movie Chhapaak. It is also suspected that miscreants may disrupt the screening of the movie.

City police commissioner Bhaskar Rao said security will be provided in case of any untoward incident during the screening of both Darbar and Chhapaak.