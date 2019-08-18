These govt schoolchildren are racing ahead in robotics

For the 125 children in classes 4 to 6 in five government schools in the city, there is only one pet subject these days: robotics.

The children between ages 10 and 12, selected as part of an outreach, are learning the basics of robotics from structure building to grip mechanism; from logic of movement to power sources.

Every Thursday, the children — numbering 25 from each of the five schools — are taught the subject by field experts in special classes. In fact, level 1 of the programme has been completed and the children are preparing for the next grade in 2019-20. By the time they complete class 8, they will have a clear idea of the career options in robotics and space education.

When DH visited the schools, we could see the models made by the students using the basic kits provided to them. Dileep Kumar, a class 7 student from the Model Primary School, Madiwala, got wings to his dreams of becoming a robotic scientist. "I was inspired by the Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0 (on robots). I used to watch videos on robotics on my father’' mobile phone. But I’m learning robotics for the past one year," Kumar said.

"During the Dasara holidays, I plan to build a robot to help my mother with the household chores," he added.

The programme has been organised by 'Giving Every Dream a Chance', an initiative by the Akshaya Patra Foundation. The robotics and space education is provided to the five schools by the Just Robotics Academy.

Kavinya L, a class 6 student from the Government Model School, Madiwala, is dreaming of becoming a doctor. She decided to learn robotics so that she can make a robot that can assist her in surgery and for other medical assistance. "I’ll design this robot on my own,” she said, brimming with confidence.

The school's headmistress, Devika A S, said the children who are not part of the programme also feel inspired by those who signed up to the programme and want to learn the technology. "Children are usually sleepy after lunch, but on Thursday, they are enthusiastic and look forward to preparing for the robotics and science education classes. We urge the organisers to increase the intake for the programme as more children want to join," she said.

Arun Kumar, coordinator for the project, said the children are bright and grasp the concepts easily. "Right now, they’ve made a few basic toy model robots with the kits provided. When they finish level 3, they’ll be able to design their own robots. After that, we’ll let them participate in competitions,” he said.

Where it is taught

Robotics and space education is taught at the government higher primary schools at Bannerghatta, Yediyur, Immadihalli, Seegehalli and Madiwala.