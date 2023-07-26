Thief operating in city for three decades nabbed in South Bengaluru

Police arrested a habitual burglar from Tamil Nadu for breaking into a house in Subramanyapura, South Bengaluru, and stealing jewellery worth Rs 30 lakh.

Ramaswamy alias Padmanabha, a resident of Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu, has been involved in burglaries since the 1990s. His connection to Bengaluru comes through his mother, who used to live in Banashankari.

To commit the burglaries, Padmanabha would travel to the outskirts of Bengaluru from Dharmapuri on his two-wheeler and park it three km away from the bus stand in a remote location. From there, he would take a bus to the city.

Mastered technique

Once in Bengaluru, he would survey the areas during the day to identify locked houses. At night, he would break into the selected houses using a steel rod altered to resemble a sickle. He had mastered a technique to open locks without damaging the doors, using the modified weapon he carried in his bag.

After a complaint was filed by a victim whose house was ransacked while the family was on Amarnath Yatra in the first week of July, the police launched a search operation for the burglar. They identified Padmanabha in Dharmapuri by scanning over 300 clips from CCTV footage.

A police officer said Padmanabha broke into the victim's house on July 7 at 11.30 pm, searched for valuables until 4 am the next day, and fled with items worth Rs 30 lakh.

“He was getting ready to sell the loot when we nabbed him,” said the police officer. “In Tamil Nadu, between 2012 to 2018, he also got into selling liquor in black, but discontinued once the rules grew stricter,” he added.

In 2018, he was arrested by the Madiwala police in connection with a house burglary and theft case. He was released on bail but failed to attend court hearings, evading capture until now.

Padmanabha has around 20 house burglary and theft cases registered against him in various police stations, including Girinagar, Ramamurthy Nagar, Banashankari, Madiwala, and CK Acchukattu.

He has been charged under IPC Section 357 (assault or criminal force in attempt wrongfully to confine a person) at the Subramanyapura police station.