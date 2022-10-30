Thief shares crime info with fellow prisoner, lands in trouble

A 20-year-old thief arrested in four cases bragged with a fellow prisoner about how he had managed to keep one of his crimes under the wraps, ended up being hauled in the fifth case.

Mohammed Tauheed alias Touhid managed to mislead the police by hiding a crime he committed a year ago during his recent arrest by Annapoorneshwarinagar police. But, he shared the information about the crime with a fellow prisoner.

Touhid was arrested by Annapoorneshwarinagar police in the city in September. During questioning, he confessed to have committed a house theft each in Annapoorneshwarinagar and Chitradurga and two house thefts in Davanagere.

The police recovered around 300 grams of gold jewellery and 100 grams of silver articles. Tauheed and his two associates used to rent cars and use them for committing thefts. Police had seized three cars used in the crimes.

Tauheed was lodged in Central prison, Parappana Agrahara. While police were making efforts to nab his two associates, Tauheed informed a fellow undertrial prisoner that he fooled police by not revealing another crime committed by him. The fellow undertrial, however, was one of the informants of police inspector Ramamurthy B and his team. He immediately alerted police about Tauheed's revelations.

Police immediately took Tauheed into their custody on a body warrant and subjected him to interrogation. He was shocked to know the fact that police have informants even in the prison and confessed to have committed a theft in a house in Srigandhakaval in Bengaluru.

Last year during Varamahalakshmi festival, Tauheed had struck at the house of one Siddaiah in Srigandhakaval and made away with gold jewellery weighing around 150 grams worth around Rs 6 lakh.

Siddaiah, an engineer and his family members, decked up goddess Varamahalakshmi's idol in gold jewellery on the eve of festival on August 20, and went to sleep after 1 am.

The family woke up around 5 am the next day only to find the jewellery missing on the idol. The police recovered around 100 grams of gold jewellery worth around Rs 5 lakh from Tauheed before sending him back to prison.

Tauheed and his associates commit burglaries and work for a notorious rowdy-sheeter who is already in prison, police said.