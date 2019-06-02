Thief steals wallet, buys goods online

A 24-year-old techie’s wallet and mobile phone were stolen from his paying guest accommodation. The thief used the stolen phone and credit card to purchase goods worth Rs 1.2 lakh from Flipkart on May 30.

Thirupathi Raghavan was staying at the Sri Sai paying guest accommodation in Mahadevapura.

Police said the owner of the PG had brought a newcomer, willing to share Raghavan’s room, upon enquiry to join the PG. As Raghavan went to shower, the newcomer made away with his wallet and mobile phone. Later, the man used Raghavan’s phone and the credit card in his wallet to purchase goods from Flipkart.

Soon after, Raghavan rushed to the bank to block his cards, where he learnt the thief had swiped his card for Rs 1,22,600 buying consumer durables. Raghavan approached the police and filed a complaint. The police pulled out Raghavan’s call records and identified the delivery boy of an e-commerce portal who delivered the goods to the accused. Investigations are underway.