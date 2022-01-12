Thieves turn comrades in prison

Imprisonment is usually meant to act as a punishment for past crimes and a strong deterrent for future ones.

But there’s evidence that this may not be always the case.

Three thieves arrested for different crimes during different periods of time bonded in the prison and formed a gang. Instead of working separately, it’s better to join hands, they thought.

So they went on a motorbike looking for houses to burgle. Two of them would sneak in the house and steal valuables while the third member would keep vigil outside.

Venkataramana, Krishnamurthy, both from Andhra Pradesh, and Ramesh, of Bagepalli, allegedly stole a 50-gram gold chain worth Rs 2.25 lakh from the house of one Akkayamma, 65, in 5th Block, Jedarahalli, Rajajinagar, around 11.30 am on October 11 last year.

Akkayamma had kept the chain on a table in the living room and gone to take a shower when the thieves sneaked in and escaped with the jewellery. It was only later that she learnt of how the theft happened. Acting on her complaint, Magadi Road police arrested the trio and confiscated 333 grams of stolen gold jewellery worth Rs 6.65 lakh from them.

The arrests helped the police solve eight thefts reported from Magadi Road, Vijayanagara, KP Agrahara and Channapatna.