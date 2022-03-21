Three arrested for acid attack on theatre actor

A day after a 51-year-old theatre actor suffered an acid attack, Nandini Layout police have arrested three people in the case.

Police said the victim, who suffered 20 per cent burns on her face and back, is being treated at the burns ward at Victoria Hospital. Based on her complaint, police arrested Ramesh, 41, Swati, 36, and Yogesh, 35.

The victim had quit her job as a BMTC conductor on health grounds and had taken up a career in acting.

She started working for a drama company where the accused also works. Ramesh and Swati were the victim’s co-actors, while Yogesh is an autorickshaw driver.

Police said the victim had made allegations about a relationship between Ramesh and Swati, which angered them. They contracted Yogesh to carry out the acid attack in the hope that the burn scars on her face will cut short her acting career.

Ramesh and Swati allegedly paid Yogesh Rs 10,000 to carry out the attack.

They kept track of the woman’s activities. In the early hours of March 18, Ramesh drove Yogesh to her house. After Yogesh threw acid on the actress’ face, they fled the scene. The actor was sleeping with her two children in her house in Nandini Layout when the incident occurred.

Check out DH's latest videos