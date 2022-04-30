Three arrested in Sanjaynagar electrocution case

Three arrested in Sanjaynagar electrocution case

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS,
  • Apr 30 2022, 01:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2022, 05:20 ist
Credit: iStock Images

Police, investigating the electrocution of a 22-year-old man in front of the children's park in Sanjaynagar on April 25, arrested three employees of an internet services firm on Thursday. All three were later released on station bail.

The arrested have been identified as Naveen and Govinda, both employees of the firm, and area manager Kamalesh.

Kishore, a resident of Geddalahalli, had come in contact with a wire dangling from a tree while returning home from work. The police didn't find any negligence on the part of Bescom officials. The reverse current flow in the cable wire, which was cut and swinging from the tree, led to the electrocution. Further investigation is on in the case. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Crime
Police

Related videos

What's Brewing

How the ‘CBI’ films built fan loyalty

How the ‘CBI’ films built fan loyalty

Mango Mela returns to Lalbagh after two-year gap

Mango Mela returns to Lalbagh after two-year gap

Pasoori: Everyone loves a little angst

Pasoori: Everyone loves a little angst

Can you cycle to work in Bengaluru?

Can you cycle to work in Bengaluru?

Want to make your house cooler?

Want to make your house cooler?

50 years on, space still 'excites' Apollo 16 moonwalker

50 years on, space still 'excites' Apollo 16 moonwalker

Video of Bihar cop getting massage by woman goes viral

Video of Bihar cop getting massage by woman goes viral

Tharoor's poem on 'mannerless' Kejriwal row goes viral

Tharoor's poem on 'mannerless' Kejriwal row goes viral

 