Three arrested in Sanjaynagar electrocution case

Police, investigating the electrocution of a 22-year-old man in front of the children's park in Sanjaynagar on April 25, arrested three employees of an internet services firm on Thursday. All three were later released on station bail.

The arrested have been identified as Naveen and Govinda, both employees of the firm, and area manager Kamalesh.

Kishore, a resident of Geddalahalli, had come in contact with a wire dangling from a tree while returning home from work. The police didn't find any negligence on the part of Bescom officials. The reverse current flow in the cable wire, which was cut and swinging from the tree, led to the electrocution. Further investigation is on in the case.

