Three Covid+ve SA passengers don’t have Omicron variant, says BBMP

Three passengers from South Africa who tested positive at the Kempegowda International Airport this month did not have the Omicron Covid variant, the BBMP has confirmed.

“What is important is that all three have been found to have the Delta variant and not the Omicron variant,” Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Special Commissioner (Health) Dr K V Thrilok Chandra told DH.

A 66-year-old man from South Africa who came to the city on November 20 has been quarantined in a hotel in the East Zone, while another person who arrived on November 9 has been quarantined at home, BBMP Chief Health Officer (Public Health) Dr Balasundar A S told DH.

“The senior citizen is said to have mild symptoms. About 12 primary and 200 secondary contacts have been traced. They include the hotel staff. All 212 contacts have been tested,” Dr Balasundar said.

“The passenger who arrived on November 9 by an Emirates flight is said to be asymptomatic.

“Both their samples had been sent to the Molecular Solutions lab, Vasanthnagar,” he added, noting that their recovery status is yet to be ascertained.

‘At-risk’ nations

Bengaluru Rural Deputy Commissioner K Srinivas said 584 people had come to the city from 10 ‘at-risk’ nations since November 1.

Out this, 94 have come from South Africa.