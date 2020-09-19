Three drug peddlers caught, 3 kg ganja seized

The Basaveshwaranagar police arrested three drug peddlers and seized around 3.2 kg of ganja, a car, and mobile phones.

Police got a tip-off that a young man was coming to the playground near Gangamma Thimmaiah Government School in Shivanagar to sell drugs and despatched a team to arrest Madhan Kumar R B (22), a resident of Nagadevanahalli. They found 1.05 grams of ganja in his possession.

During interrogation, Madhan revealed that he had two associates — Hemanth Kumar and Tejas, both in their 20s and residents of Kempapura Agrahara. Polic then swooped down on Hemanth and Tejas, recovering 2.1 kg of ganja stored in their car.

Police said the trio drove cars and did other odd jobs to eke a living. They consumed and sold drugs to their own network of customers.