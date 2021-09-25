Three names shortlisted for BNU vice-chancellor

A search committee formed by the Karnataka government to pick the next vice-chancellor of Bengaluru North University (BNU) shortlisted three names on Friday.

A source in the committee said shortlisting three names from among over 80 applicants was a "tough job".

The committee is headed by Prof Y S Siddegowda, Vice-Chancellor, Tumkur University.

A source in the higher education department said that around 15 applicants were faculty members at Bangalore University, of which Bengaluru North University and Bengaluru City University are the offshoots. Two of them have made it to the shortlist, the source added.

The BNU has its main campus in Kolar. The term of its first vice-chancellor, Prof T D Kemparaju, ended on July 20. Prof Kumuda D is currently the in-charge vice-chancellor.