Three of a B'luru family set themselves ablaze to death

Three of a Bengaluru family allegedly set themselves ablaze to death

Police suspect that financial issues may be the reason behind the family's extreme step

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 21 2022, 19:32 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2022, 19:54 ist
The incident took place early Friday, when the family poured fuel all over the house and set it ablaze. Credit: iStock Images

Three persons of a family including a couple and their only daughter died after allegedly setting themselves ablaze in their rented residence in HSR Layout early Friday. Police suspect financial problems as the main reason behind this extreme step.

The deceased are identified as Santosh Kumar, 52, his wife Oman Santosh and his daughter Sanusha Santosh, 17. The family lived in a rented flat on the ground floor in HSR Layout 3rd Sector. Santosh owned a manufacturing factory in Bommanahalli which supplied spare parts of electronic devices to big companies. Oman was a homemaker while Sanusha was studying in first year PUC in a private college.

Early probe suggests that the trio killed themselves by setting themselves on fire, somewhere between 5 am and 6 am, by pouring fuel (suspected to be petrol or kerosene) all over the house, including on the sofa set, curtains, blanket, bed and other places. They locked all the doors and windows before setting the fire, so no one could save them, a senior official said.

The neighbours alerted the police, and later the Fire and Emergency Services, upon noticing smoke coming from the house.

The HSR Layout police first reached the house and had a tough time breaking in. By then, the fire officials reached the spot and doused the fire, which had spread all over the ground floor. The three were charred to death on the spot.

"Bodies have been shifted to the mortuary. We are trying to contact the family members and relatives, after they come to the city, a post-mortem will be conducted and bodies will be handed over to them," a senior officer said.

Santosh came to the city in 1990 and set up the factory. He had taken loans from many people, which he was unable to clear. The family had rented the house six months ago. Neighbours reported overhearing frequent fights in the house, possibly over financial problems. 

A case of abetment has been registered based on the complaint of Santosh's employee V Mohan, and further investigation is on.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Fire
Suicide

What's Brewing

Elephants crush man to death after villagers kill calf

Elephants crush man to death after villagers kill calf

Satyajit Ray’s 'Pather Panchali' named best Indian film

Satyajit Ray’s 'Pather Panchali' named best Indian film

10 things about Indian-origin UK PM contender Sunak

10 things about Indian-origin UK PM contender Sunak

A new cold war is heating up the Arctic

A new cold war is heating up the Arctic

Bengaluru startup makes toys based on Indian epics

Bengaluru startup makes toys based on Indian epics

Conmen ‘fool’ ATM, make away with Rs 3 lakh in B'luru

Conmen ‘fool’ ATM, make away with Rs 3 lakh in B'luru

 