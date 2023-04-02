Three pharmacy students drown in Srinivasasagar reservoir

3 pharmacy students drown in Srinivasasagar reservoir

The victims were pursuing DPharmacy at a private college in Bengaluru

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 02 2023, 01:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2023, 07:32 ist
Credit: iStock Images

A weekend trip ended in a tragedy for a group of six pharmacy students as three of them drowned in Srinivasasagar reservoir in the taluk on Saturday.

Puja, a resident of Lingarajapuram in Bengaluru, Imran Khan of Amarjyothinagar and Radhika of Yelahanka, all aged 21, drowned when they ventured into the backwaters of the reservoir.

The victims were pursuing DPharmacy at a private college in Bengaluru. Three others Chennarama, Sunitha and Vikas managed to swim to safety.

The Fire and Emergency Service personnel have located the body of Puja and the operation to recover the bodies of Imran and Radhika is underway.

The Chikkaballapur Rural police have registered a case of unnatural deaths.

Bengaluru
Drowning

