Three riders killed as bike rams two-wheeler on E-City flyover

Three people were killed after two motorcycles collided on the Electronics City flyover, South Bengaluru, on Monday night, said Hebbagodi police.

Attibele resident Manjunath (26) was riding a Bajaj Dominar 400 (registration number KA 01/HV 7117) on his way back from work around 7.30 pm. He was apparently speeding and lost control of the vehicle, eventually rear-ending another two-wheeler moving ahead of him on the flyover near Bommasandra.

The crash was so intense that Manjunath fell off the bike and died instantly. Hebbagodi residents Omkar Naik (38) and Narappa (30) were riding the other two-wheeler, with Narappa being on the pillion. They were also returning from work.

Eyewitnesses rushed Naik and Narappa to a hospital where doctors declared Narappa brought dead. Naik succumbed to the injuries later in the night, Hebbagodi police said.

Police seized both the vehicles and registered a case on the basis of a complaint filed by K T Manju, a route patrolling officer with Bangalore Elevated Tollway Pvt Ltd (BETPL), who is one of the eyewitnesses. The bodies were handed over to the respective families after the post-mortem.