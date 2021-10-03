Three-year-old boy among five seriously injured in LPG gas leak

A three-year-old boy was among five who suffered severe burns when a fire broke out due to an LPG gas leakage at a tenement in Yellupura Cross on Doddaballapur Main Road, Bengaluru Rural.

Police are yet to ascertain the identities of the injured, who are undergoing treatment at the burns ward in Victoria Hospital. Quoting doctors, police said they suffered 40% burns. The injured belong to two families living in adjacent houses in the tenement.

An investigating officer from the Doddaballapur Rural police station said the families hail from Assam and West Bengal.

While the LPG gas cylinder had been leaking throughout Friday night in a house, the family failed to notice it.

As they woke up and opened the door at 6.20 am on Saturday, the family living in the house opposite them lit wooden logs to boil water for bathing. The fire spread to the house with the gas leak and caused an explosion.

The victims, working at different factories, are still unable to give statements to the police.

“The doctors said they will send us a memo with the details of the injured people. Based on the memo, we will take up a case and investigate further,” a police officer said.

