Thunderstorm pours misery on city once again

Thundershowers lashed the city for more than two hours on Sunday evening, unleashing chaos in many areas.

With rainfall breaching 100 mm in a few localities, important traffic intersections witnessed traffic congestion due to waterlogging.

As trees were uprooted in Byrappa Layout, Nagashettihalli witnessed a power cut for more than five hours, after a branch severed the power line. Electric wires on the street affected traffic movement. Alert residents and commuters halted on 5th Cross, Byrappa Layout.

Major traffic intersections and commercial areas such as Banashankari II Stage, Malleswaram, Rajajinagar, D J Halli, Sivananda Circle, Hebbal, Vidyaranyapura and Yeshwantpur witnessed traffic congestion as rain flooded junctions for more than an hour.

Sewage entered homes in Cottonpet while the BWSSB was remodelling drains for a TenderSure project. Amid heavy rain, overflowing stormwater flooded the streets, shops and houses.

Traffic hit

In areas like Hanumanthanagar, Banaswadi, Malleswaram, Kengeri, Shanthinagar and Srinivasanagar, motorists were seen struggling to move as traffic came to a halt. Richmond Flyover that connects commuters to Hosur Road, Jayanagar and Banashankari was congested after waterlogging at the Shanthinagar TTMC. Commuters had to move slowly in water almost a foot high.

According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) control room, more than 20 trees fell in Jayanagar, Banashankari, Basavanagudi, Vijayanagar Club, RPC Layout, Bhashyam Circle, Kammanahalli, ITC Factory, Nehru Circle, Jayamahal Road and other areas. BBMP’s forest cell personnel were deployed to clear fallen trees.

Over 200 trees were uprooted and at least 600 branches were severed during heavy rains in the last 15 days. On May 26 alone, a thunderstorm uprooted more than 100 trees and broke 500 branches. Deputy chief minister G Parameshwara visited rain-hit areas and had instructed officials to be prepared to rein in the damage.