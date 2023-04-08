300 autistic children make compelling case with talent

Time for inclusion: 300 autistic children make compelling case with display of talent

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • Apr 08 2023, 02:15 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2023, 09:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Images

Around 300 children participated in cultural events and a talent show held as a part of the Autism Awareness Day on Wednesday.

The event was organised by 15 NGOs under the aegis of the Autism Society of India, and supported by the state's Directorate for Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens.

Autism Awareness Day, observed globally on April 2, is aimed at raising awareness, and promoting inclusion and reducing stigma against those with autism.

"We tried to showcase that autistic children can succeed in life if their disability is detected at an early stage and interventions are started," said Ruby Singh, vice-president, Autism Society of India.

This year's theme is 'transformation', indicating transformation of the lives of the autistic as well as a positive change in society's approach towards them. The gathering, which included parents of autistic children, also discussed the issues these children and their families face, and possible solutions to the same. 

"Insurance companies should come up with policies for children with autism. Also, the government should think about residential projects for them, wherein structured programmes can be arranged," Singh said.

World Autism Day
autism in children
Bengaluru

