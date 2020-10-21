Tiptur farmer held for sending threat letter to judge hearing drugs case

A man from Tiptur has been arrested for sending a threatening letter and a detonator-like object to a city judge.

Halasuru Gate police, who arrested the suspect within 24 hours of the additional district and sessions judge of the NDPS court receiving the letter and the object, found that Rajashekhara, 53, had attached the photocopies of his brother-in-law Ramesh’s voter ID in an attempt to implicate him in the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M N Anucheth said Rajashekhara belongs to Lingadahalli near Tiptur in Tumakuru district.

Investigation revealed that Rajashekhara and Ramesh married sisters. Since the women did not have brothers, the two men had shared their property. The sisters had 15 acres of land in their name. Wanting to take Ramesh’s share, Rajashekhara decided to implicate him in a crime with a plan of marrying his wife after sending Ramesh to jail.

Rajashekhara was earlier harassing his sister-in-law. Learning about it, his father-in-law registered a case before marrying her off to Ramesh. Rajashekhara had then been arrested for the sexual harassment. Every time Rajashekhara attempted to implicate Ramesh in a criminal case, the latter had sidestepped the trap with his brother’s help.

Rajashekhara therefore decided to implicate both in a criminal case and wrote the letter threatening the judge. He paid rs 300 bribe money to village panchayat officer to get photocopies of Ramesh’s voter id which he attached with the threat letter to the judge.

Immediately after finding the letter, Halasuru Gate police formed a special team, collected the evidence, and rushed to Chelur. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Halasuru Gate subdivision) Najma Farooq said investigation proved Ramesh had nothing to do with the incident. Questioned by police, he said he was doubting his brother-in-law Rajashekhara based on his previous attempts to implicate him in a crime.

The police team then rushed to Tiptur to arrest Rajashekhara. The arrested man further told police that he wanted to implicate Ramesh in a terrorism case so that he will be in jail for a long time.

Police probe also revealed that Rajashekhara had many cases against him, including setting fire to a church over a property dispute, sexual harassment, stealing copper wire and assaulting a waterman in Tiptur.