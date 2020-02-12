Tobacco sale: Shops raided in Malleswaram

BBMP officials on Tuesday raided commercial establishments for selling tobacco products within 100 metres of educational institutions in Malleswaram in violation of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA).
Officials from the health wing along with Malleswaram police personnel raided seven shops along the Railway Parallel Road at 11th and 15th Cross and seized tobacco products besides collecting Rs 7,000 in fines. The shopkeepers' trade licences will be suspended if they violate the rules again, officials warned.
