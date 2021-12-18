Toddler tumbles to death from fifth floor

A 22-month-old son of an online delivery firm employee tumbled to his death from a fifth-floor flat which his father and grandmother were looking out for rent.

Divyanshi Jaswik Reddy’s father Ravindra reddy and his wife, employed with a security firm, left the toddler at his maternal grandmother Shobha’s house in Doddathoguru and picked him up while returning home in the evening.

Shobha suggested that the couple find a house closer to her to cut down their commute and spend more time with the toddler. It will also be helpful for her to visit them frequently.

On Wednesday, the couple got to know about a vacant flat on the terrace of the five-storied Barnika Cast Apartment. Ravindra and Shobha went to see the flat with Divyanshi and left the toddler outside. The couple was busy checking the flat when Divyanshi climbed on a 6X3-foot open space covered in plastic panel. The panel broke, and Divyanshi crashed to the ground.

The family rushed the severely injured Divyanshi to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Ravindra accused the apartment owner and supervisor of negligence that caused his son’s death. Based on the complaint, police have taken up a case against both the suspects and opened an investigation.

