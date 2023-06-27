Tomato prices soar above Rs 100 per kg in Bengaluru

The prices of vegetables including tomatoes have skyrocketed across the country due to monsoon deficit this year.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 27 2023, 10:56 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2023, 11:01 ist
Credit: DH File Photo

In Bengaluru, the price of tomato has shot up to Rs 100 per kg. "Last week the price of tomato was between Rs 40-50 per kg. This week the price is Rs 100 per kg. It has suddenly soared up. Other vegetable prices are also high," Parul, a resident of Bengaluru, told ANI

"The price is going to go up further and we are helpless, we have to buy," Suraj Gaur, another resident of Bengaluru, told the news agency. 

Meanwhile, in Delhi, the price of tomatoes stood at Rs 80 per kg.  "Tomato is being sold at a price of Rs 80 per kg. The rate has suddenly shot up in the past two-three days. This sudden increase in price is due to heavy rainfall. Rain has destroyed tomatoes," said Mohammad Raju, a resident of Delhi. 

In Uttar Pradesh too, the price of tomatoes have shot up to Rs 100 per kg. 

 

