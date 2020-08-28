Too much tech could disrupt education: Experts

Youths are becoming overly dependent on technology and losing their creativity, experts chorused in unison during a webinar on the National Education Policy (NEP) hosted by Bangalore University (BU) on Thursday.

Dr C N Manjunath, Director, Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, lamented that students were losing their creativity by relying too much on learning material available online.

"Doctors can practise telemedicine and provide consultation but it's always better to examine a patient by checking their pulse and blood pressure," he said.

Dr Manjunath called for keeping the students' mental health in mind while preparing the syllabus. "The stress of technology is adversely affecting the health of youths. It's not a good thing," he said.

Dr Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE, said educational institutions should use technology only if there was a shortage of teachers.

Former BU vice-chancellor H A Ranganath, former VTU vice-chancellor H P Khincha and the current vice-chancellor of BU, K R Venugopal, also took part in the webinar.

