1 fire personnel injured in fire in Bagmane Tech Park

An accidental fire broke out in one of the buildings at Bagmane Solarium City in Brookefield on Saturday night in which a fire and emergency personal fell and sustained severe injuries.

The injured has been identified as Vinay Kumar who was working with the Mahadevapura fire station. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Fire and emergency officials said they received a call about the fire that broke out in the fourth floor of the newly constructed building around 10.30 pm. The officials who rushed to the spot with a water tanker and water bowsers noticed the fire was spreading faster. So they called for the Air Ladder Platform (ALP) and began the dousing operation.

During the operation, Vinay lost balance and fell from the fourth floor and sustained injuries on his head and legs. He was soon rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment. The officials suspect that the fire was due to short circuit. Around 30 personnel doused the fire completely after five hours using water from 14 vehicles.

As per the fire officials, interior designing materials were kept on the floor. The exact loss is yet to be estimated.

