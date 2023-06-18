10 injured at B'luru airport as shuttle bus hits pillar

10 injured at Bengaluru airport as shuttle bus ferrying passengers hits pillar

The injured have been taken to the hospital for immediate medical treatment.

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 18 2023, 13:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2023, 13:37 ist
There were a total of 17 passengers (15 pax and 2 crew) in the bus. Credit: Twitter/@PTI

Ten people were injured when the shuttle bus they were traveling in from Terminal-1 to 2 of the Kempegowda international airport here crashed into a pillar early on Sunday, airport authorities said.

The injured have been taken to the hospital for immediate medical treatment. Five people were discharged, they said. "On June 18, 2023 at approximately 5:15 AM, a shuttle bus operating between T1 and T2 of the BLR airport collided with a pole near the T2 arrival exit road, resulting in minor injuries to 10 people. There were a total of 17 passengers (15 pax and 2 crew) in the bus. " the BIAL spokesperson said in a statement.

Also Read | At least 13 people killed in bus accident in Pakistan

"AI STATS operates the shuttle services at the airport as per the service contract awarded to them by BIAL. We are working with the operator to investigate the matter and will take all necessary mitigating measures as per the agreement." he said. Investigation is on, the spokesperson added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Kempegowda International Airport
Accident

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kia to launch EV9 that gives 501 km on single charge

Kia to launch EV9 that gives 501 km on single charge

Heart of Stone: Alia to make Hollywood debut on Aug 11

Heart of Stone: Alia to make Hollywood debut on Aug 11

Indian diaspora in US upset as PM's event curtailed

Indian diaspora in US upset as PM's event curtailed

NASA’s Apollo 11 moon quarantine broke down

NASA’s Apollo 11 moon quarantine broke down

To protect vultures, govt bans Ketoprofen & Aceclofenac

To protect vultures, govt bans Ketoprofen & Aceclofenac

Actor Mary Millben to perform during Modi's US events

Actor Mary Millben to perform during Modi's US events

Indonesia Open: Satwik, Chirag enter doubles final

Indonesia Open: Satwik, Chirag enter doubles final

Phosphorous in Saturn's moon ocean may signal life

Phosphorous in Saturn's moon ocean may signal life

Pregnancy stress linked to low weight of babies: Study

Pregnancy stress linked to low weight of babies: Study

Indian tennis at a crossroads

Indian tennis at a crossroads

 