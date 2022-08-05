School bus falls into ditch in Magadi, 10 injured

10 students injured as school bus falls into ditch in Magadi

The driver of the bus lost control while negotiating a sharp curve, causing the bus to fall into the ditch

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 05 2022, 01:13 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2022, 02:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Nearly ten students were among the 12 injured after a school bus fell into a ditch in a village in Magadi taluk of Ramanagara district on Thursday morning.

The driver of the bus lost control while negotiating a sharp curve, causing the bus to fall into the ditch. The incident occurred in Hulikal village of Magadi taluk - about 60 km from Bengaluru. A teacher and the bus driver have also sustained injuries in the accident. The injured are being treated at a government hospital.

The bus belonging to Manasa Gangotri Vidyalaya in Hulikal village was driven by driver Ranganath. Around 25 nursery and higher primary students were travelling in the bus with a teacher. The driver picked up the students from different places in Kudur and surrounding areas.

The bus fell into the ditch around 9.30 am when the driver lost control at a curve on Tumakuru-Kudur Road in Hulikal village. A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered against Ranganatha based on the complaint filed by school principal Santosh HM.

 

Bengaluru
Road accident
Bengaluru news

