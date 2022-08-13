10-year-old boy run over by army truck near KR Puram

A 10-year-old boy died in an accident near KR Puram on Thursday night after being run over by an Army truck while he was riding a pillion with his father. The boy’s father is a head constable with the Begur police station.

The deceased has been identified as Jeevan S, a resident of KR Puram police quarters. According to the complaint filed by the boy’s father Santosh, he was riding with his son around 8.45 pm. Due to bad roads, he took a sharp turn as he was trying to avoid a pothole when an Army truck suddenly hit his bike from behind. Both, he and Jeevan fell onto the road, and the truck ran over his son’s head killing him on the spot.

An injured Santosh was rushed to the hospital. The truck driver abandoned the vehicle but later surrendered before the police. The police seized both vehicles and booked a case against the truck driver.