100 bundles of joy for Covid-19 moms at Bengaluru's Vani Vilas Hospital

Bengaluru's government-run Vani Vilas Hospital achieved a rare feat three hours past midnight on Friday when a Covid-19 positive mother delivered a special baby -- the100th such delivery in the recent past. The hospital has tended to 350 pregnant Covid-19 positive women so far at various stages of pregnancy. 150 Covid-19 positive pregnant women are currently at the Emergency and Trauma Care Centre of the Victoria Hospital.

At 11 pm on Thursday, four Covid-19 positive women went into labour and a team of obstetricians attended to the four deliveries back to back. When the clock struck 2.50 am, they were posing for a picture with the 100th baby in their hands, brimming with joy. Dr Anitha GS, Assistant Professor, Bangalore Medical College and Research Centre (BMCRI) shared a picture with DH of the newborn in her hands looking up with wide-eyed wonder.

Since the start of the pandemic, this has been their schedule: To be on call 24/7 come hell or high water for seven days with only a five-day quarantine break between their shifts. At the end of the five days, if they test negative, they get back to work. They work through their shifts wearing adult diapers and sanitary pads, as they cannot take restroom breaks in PPEs. The 100 babies also include four sets of twins.

In all, there are 22 obstetricians who are delivering babies of mothers who have come to the hospital from districts across the state, referred by both government and private hospitals. ,

"We delivered the first baby of a Covid-19 positive mother on May 9. We haven't stopped since. Delivery rooms are usually joyous with the husbands, mothers-in-law or birth companions accompanying the women in labour. But now, it's all sombre, with our inability to even talk much during delivery. It's extremely difficult to breathe in a PPE and sit through labour, all the while counselling the mother that she will be okay. I have been part of 47 deliveries out of the 100 deliveries at the hospital," Dr Anitha told DH.

None of the doctors assisting in childbirth has got infected so far.

Very few newborns have tested positive after birth and are of them are doing fine. Fortunately, none of the Covid-19 positive mothers has had complications. Some of them have recovered and gone home with their babies.

Vani Vilas Hospital, which delivers 3,000 babies per month, is now tending to both Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 pregnant women. This week alone, there have been 66 deliveries and 140 admissions of Covid-19 suspected women in the hospital's isolation ward. No hospital in the city is managing non-Covid-19, Covid-19 suspected and Covid-19 positive pregnant women together.