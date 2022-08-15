100 on I-Day, Bengaluru woman celebrated by family

A day ahead of turning 100, Rajaiswari Rao doesn’t appear too affected by the attention building around her. Members of her extended family have come in for the celebration in Bengaluru on Monday.

They tell you stories about her travels, the delectable lunches she cooked and her interest in Perry Mason novels and inform you that her first great-great-grandson, Mylan, was born this year.

“I’m just happy that everyone’s here,” she says in Telugu.

“She’ll be hoisting the national flag at the hotel where the family is organising the event,” says Shilpa Sivakumaran, her granddaughter.

That her 100th birthday falls on the nation’s 76th Independence Day makes it doubly momentous for Rajaiswari who has been a “staunch patriot”, says daughter Sashi Bala.

Rajaiswari was born in 1922 in Pallipalayam to Sundararajan and Venkatalakshmi. Her school years ended in Class 8. In 1936, she married Seshagiri Rao, a veterinarian and St Joseph’s College, Bengaluru, alumnus in Nagpur. Rajaiswari lives with her daughter Nirmala in Bengaluru.

She taught herself to read Tamil and later, went on to develop an interest in detective fiction. She still tries to watch television for nature shows but politics does not interest her. Her family sees her as a relentless learner, a woman who tried to raise her family as inclusive and progressive.

Shilpa calls her grandmother “a healer of all wounds”. The family talks about her wide-ranging life experiences, including ones from her years in Andaman where the late Rao used to work as a dairy development officer.

“During a visit to the US to attend her great granddaughter’s debut dance performance, her craft work with pine needles was featured on a local TV network,” says Sashi.

Rajaiswari has had six children, 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. The family expects about 100 people to turn up for the birthday celebration at a city hotel.