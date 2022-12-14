108-ft Maha Vishnu statue to be installed at Ejipura temple

Installation of the Maha Vishnu Vishwaroopa statue in the 75-year-old Kodanda Ramaswamy Temple in Ejipura began on Sunday.

The 108-ft statue that weighs 420 tonnes was quarried from a hill in Korakottai village in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai district. The statue travelled on a 240-wheel truck and reached the temple in May 2019.

The Kodanda Ramaswamy Temple Charitable Trust had commissioned the sculpting of the statue in 2014.

Speaking to DH, trust president Sadananda said: “The primary focus of establishing the statue is to create unity among the followers of Hinduism.”

Voluntary service

L&T Limited and Freight Wings Pvt Ltd are doing voluntary work for the project.

“The statue reached the premises of the temple in 2019 after spending six months on the road. It is approximately 108-ft tall. The majority of the sculpting process is complete. We intend to finish and complete the entire process after placing the statue on a pedestal,” Sadananda said.

This is perhaps the tallest Vishnu statue, carved from stone, and will be inaugurated in a year or two, he added. “The charitable trust is also hoping to construct 1,008 steps that will lead the devotees to the statue. The steps will have ‘Vishnu Sahasranamam’ inscribed on it with meanings.”