10K litres free water a month for all in Bengaluru

Reducing the economic burden on small families due to Covid-19 the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike on Monday announced in its Budget that every citizen of Bengaluru will get free Cauvery water of up to 10,000 litres a month.

Presenting the Budget, BBMP Taxation Committee chairperson L Srinivas said, "Domestic consumers using more than 10,000 litres shall pay their bills as usual." BBMP has made a budgetary allocation of Rs 43 crore as annual payment to the BWSSB for this scheme.

Revenue minister R Ashoka said the move will benefit about 2.50 lakh families including those living in the limits of 110 villages that were added to the BBMP a decade ago. "Considering the Covid-19 economic burden on small families, BBMP has decided to provide free water to all up to 10,000 litres every month for one year." According to BWSSB sources, a small family of four uses about 8,000 to 10,000 litres of Cauvery water a month.

"According to World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines, each person must be provided 135 litres a day. However, not many use the entire daily quota and use about 70 to 80 litres. Hence, the BBMP’s announcement of 10,000 litres of water a month would result in big savings to small families," said a civic activist in the city.

Water needs

WHO water quota per person: 135 litres/day

Availability: 110 to 120 ltrs/day

For cooking and drinking: 15 ltrs per day per person

For secondary and tertiary use: 45 ltrs to 60 ltrs per day per person