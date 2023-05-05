11 trafficked girls from Jharkhand rescued in Bengaluru

11 trafficked girls from Jharkhand rescued in Bengaluru

The minors belonged to the Paharia tribe which is a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG)

PTI
PTI, Ranchi,
  • May 05 2023, 13:05 ist
  • updated: May 05 2023, 13:05 ist
Representational image. Credit: iStock Photo

Eleven girls trafficked from Jharkhand have been rescued in Bengaluru, an official said.

The minors belonged to the Paharia tribe which is a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG).

"Eleven girls of Paharia tribe have been rescued. They will be brought to Ranchi from Bengaluru," the official said, adding the girls are residents of Sahibganj and Pakur districts.

Also read | Duping by fraud job recruiters amounts to human trafficking: Goa CM

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the government said: "Many cases of human traffickers selling children of poor families in big cities on the pretext of jobs have come to the fore. In this connection, the Anti Human Trafficking Unit constituted by the state government is continuously taking action against traffickers to rescue the children."

Arrangements have also been made for the rehabilitation of the rescued children, the statement said.

Recently, 13 minors, including a pregnant 14-year-old girl, trafficked from Jharkhand were rescued from Delhi.

India News
Jharkhand
Bengaluru
Ranchi
Human trafficking
Delhi

