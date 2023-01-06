13-hr traffic ban on B'luru's Kanakapura Road on Friday

13-hr traffic ban on Bengaluru's Kanakapura Road on January 6

Namma Metro and traffic police have collaborated to open another pre-fixed auto-rickshaw counter in the city

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 06 2023, 03:47 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2023, 04:06 ist

All types of vehicular movement will be banned on Kanakapura Road, from Sarakki Market Junction to Banashankari TTMC Junction, between 8 am and 9 pm on Friday in view of the Brahma Rathotsava. 

Vehicle users should take the following alternative roads: 

KSRTC/BMTC buses moving from Kanakapura Road to the city should take a left turn at Sarakki Signal, proceed towards Ilyas Nagar Junction, KS Layout Junction and service road to enter Bendre Circle and reach the Banashankari TTMC through Yarab Nagar Junction. 

Light vehicle drivers and two-wheeler riders moving from Kanakapura Road to the city should proceed towards Sarakki Signal, Sarakki Market Junction and take a right turn towards Indira Gandhi Circle. 

All vehicles moving from the city centre to Kanakapura Road should take a right turn at Banashankari TTMC, proceed via Yarab Nagar Junction, move onto KS Layout Junction, take a left turn towards the Outer Ring Road, proceed via Ilyas Nagar Junction, Sarakki Outer Ring Road Junction and take a right turn to reach Kanakapura Road. 

One more auto counter

Namma Metro and traffic police have collaborated to open another pre-fixed auto-rickshaw counter in the city. The newest counter has come up at the Nagasandra metro station and will be manned by cops from the Peenya traffic police station. 

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Bengaluru traffic

