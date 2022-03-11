14 vehicles gutted in separate accidents in Bengaluru

Fourteen vehicles were gutted in two fire accidents in Kengeri and Banaswadi police station limits.

Police said the fire broke out at the parking lot of the Banaswadi police station around 10.45 am, scorching two four-wheelers. Fire and emergency service officials arrived and doused the flames before it consumed more vehicles.

Meanwhile, a dry patch of grass at the parking lot of the Kengeri police station caught fire around 1.30 pm. Some people walking on the railway track had set the grass on fire, police said. The flames totally torched 12 vehicles, while two SUVs, two cars, and an autorickshaw have been partially burnt.

A senior police official said the vehicles had been seized during thefts, rioting and robbery cases.

Police filed two separate cases in the Banaswadi and Kengeri stations and are probing to determine the cause of the fire and nab any suspects involved.

