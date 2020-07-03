15 BBMP officials, staff test Covid-19 positive

Fifteen BBMP officials and staff tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, leaving the other workers in a state of panic and anxiety.

According to the BBMP workers, over the past few months, they have been involved in the fight against Covid-19. But now, as there is an increase in the cases, they are worried about their safety.

For latest updates on Coronavirus pandemic, click here

In the police department, officials extend moral support to the members of the force. But here there is no one to listen to us, a BBMP officer said.

Recently, an official tested positive and there was no one to provide him with proper information on which hospital he should approach. Moreover, he faced great difficulties in getting admitted to a hospital for treatment, the officer added.

The Central government has announced Rs 50 lakh insurance to corona warriors. But a couple of BBMP officers and staffers were not included in the scheme, said A Amruthraj, president, BBMP Officers and Employees Welfare Association.

Meanwhile, BBMP commissioner B H Anil Kumar said the civic body has taken all precautions to safeguard the officials and staff.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 2

"They are at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19. So there are high possibilities that they get infected. They were instructed to take precautions and asked not to go out without wearing masks," he said.

"Whoever working in the fight against Covid-19 will be considered under the Central government insurance scheme. If someone is left out, they will be included," the commissioner added.