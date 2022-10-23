1,632 students receive degrees at MSRIT’s graduation day

BENGALURU, DHNS: At the 14th annual graduation day of M S Ramaiah Institute of Technology (MSRIT) on October 20, 1,632 graduate and postgraduate students received provisional degrees in engineering, architecture, technology, business administration and computer applications.

B S Ramaprasad, Chief Executive of Gokula Education Foundation (GEF), congratulated the students and thanked them for their contribution to the college.

IIMB Director Dr Rishikesha T Krishnan, chief guest at the event, congratulated MSRIT for completing 60 years. He said in his graduation day address, "The world is full of opportunities. If you are not prepared, it would be difficult to sustain in the competitive world," adding that the students must be able to adapt to niche conditions.

"You need to pace yourself to be mature in your career, and introspect yourself at every stage of your life," he said.

M R Seetharam, GEF Vice Chairman and Director of Ramaiah Institute of Technology, addressed the students, "You are entering the real world and you must not forget to serve our society which is vital for a country like ours."

Thallam Venkatesh, president, Alumni Association, MSRIT, requested the students to attend the opening ceremony of the alumni building, 'Nenapu' on October 30.