17-yr-old kills self after failing exam in Bengaluru

A 17-year-old boy tragically ended his life in Krishnaiyyanapalya near Baiyappanahalli. The boy took his life on Wednesday night.

He was at home with his father when, after a brief conversation, he went to his room around 10 pm. Concerned, his father checked on him around 10.30 pm, but received no response when he knocked on the door.

Sensing something odd, the father decided to force open the door to the room, only to discover his son's lifeless body.

The boy's brother and father reported the death at the Baiyappanahalli police station.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the boy, who was studying in a private college in Baiyappanahalli, had failed his first pre-university exam. Despite attempting a supplementary exam, he was unable to clear the paper. Police have stated that the boy, consumed by depression resulting from his academic struggles, resorted to this tragic action.