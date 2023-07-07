17-yr-old kills self after failing exam in Bengaluru

17-yr-old kills self after failing exam in Bengaluru

Sensing something odd, the father decided to force open the door to the room, only to discover his son's lifeless body.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 07 2023, 02:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2023, 03:42 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 17-year-old boy tragically ended his life in Krishnaiyyanapalya near Baiyappanahalli. The boy took his life on Wednesday night.

He was at home with his father when, after a brief conversation, he went to his room around 10 pm. Concerned, his father checked on him around 10.30 pm, but received no response when he knocked on the door.

Also Read | Man killed by relative over row in family in Bengaluru

Sensing something odd, the father decided to force open the door to the room, only to discover his son's lifeless body.

The boy's brother and father reported the death at the Baiyappanahalli police station.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the boy, who was studying in a private college in Baiyappanahalli, had failed his first pre-university exam. Despite attempting a supplementary exam, he was unable to clear the paper. Police have stated that the boy, consumed by depression resulting from his academic struggles, resorted to this tragic action.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
suicides

Related videos

What's Brewing

Study reveals age of onset of 7 diseases

Study reveals age of onset of 7 diseases

No shorts: Jammu's Mahakali temple brings dress code

No shorts: Jammu's Mahakali temple brings dress code

Are AI robots the future of elder care?

Are AI robots the future of elder care?

One booked for flinging cat out off flat, killing it

One booked for flinging cat out off flat, killing it

How is animal world suffering from climate change?

How is animal world suffering from climate change?

Haryana allows restaurants to open 24×7

Haryana allows restaurants to open 24×7

 