177 prisoners shifted to Parappana Agrahara Central Prison from Ramanagar District jail in Bengaluru

Niranjan Kaggere 
Niranjan Kaggere , DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 21 2020, 11:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2020, 11:41 ist
Paving way for lodging of 50 plus accused in Padarayanapura vandalism case, all the 177 prisoners currently lodged at Ramanagar District jail were shifted to the Parappana Agrahara central prison on Tuesday morning. 

The Prisons Department has made arrangements involving 10 BMTC and four KSRP buses to ferry prisoners from Ramanagara jail to Parappana Agrahara. Adhering to social distance rule, the officials allowed only 18-20 prisoners in each bus. As many as 90 police personnel provided security to the prisoners’ convoy. Facilitating the quick-shifting of prisoners, the traffic police had ensured zero-traffic on Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway. 

SP raps prison officials 

With the prison staff failing to handcuff the prisoners, Ramanagar SP Anup Shetty reportedly rapped the prison officials over the security lapse. The top cop even reportedly questioned officials that who shall be held responsible if any prisoner escapes at the time of shifting. By then one bus had already left Ramanagar towards Bengaluru. However, officials recalled the bus and all prisoners were handcuffed and sent to Bengaluru 
 

Bengaluru
Padarayanapura
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
